Never stand between a pregnant woman and her cravings!

After months of secrecy, Kylie Jenner revealed this weekend that she had given birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s first child — a girl — last Thursday. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

In a video montage accompanying the announcement — sweetly titled “To Our Daughter” — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared never-before-seen moments from her pregnancy.

Among the intimate revelations? Jenner’s indulgences over the past nine months — some of which directly violated doctor’s orders.

While at a doctor’s appointment to check up on her and her daughter’s health, Jenner revealed that she couldn’t stop eating at one of her favorite fast food joints.

“It’s just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like…” the Lip Kit mogul said, taking a minute to think of the perfect way to describe it. “It’s the best I’ve ever had.”

“Can I tell you something?” the doctor asked before advising, “Never eat In-N-Out.”

But Jenner couldn’t resist her pregnancy cravings, and in the next scene of the video she went to the popular fast food franchise and ordered a double cheeseburger and fries “well done.”

“Do I want cheese fries today?” she asked her friends riding in the car with her as she was placing her order. “No. I’m okay, right?”

But after the food was brought out to their car, the 20-year-old seemed to be having second thoughts after she smelled that one of her friends had gotten the fries she’d decided to pass on.

“Who got cheese fries?” she asked.

“Kylie do you need cheese fries?” her friend replied.

“Oh my God,” Jenner exclaimed.

Later in the video, Jenner walked a friend through what was on her plate during what appeared to be a family party.

“Two burgers, one for me, one for the baby. And two different fries,” she said, explaining, ” ‘Cause I like regular fries and she really likes sweet potato fries.”

“And then I get enough mac ‘n’ cheese, greens, one rib,” she added.

Following Jenner’s happy reveal on Sunday, a source told PEOPLE, “After the baby was born, Kylie was relieved that the moment was finally here.”

And even though the delivery room was “a bit chaotic with all the family and friends around,” the source added that the new mom “was overwhelmed in a good way — overwhelmed with the joy, love and support everyone was giving to her and Travis.”

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans as she revealed her baby news on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Also in the video montage, Jenner shared a quick shot of herself and the baby in the delivery room.

“Whatever your name is going to be, this is how I found out about you,” Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods said in the clip, before explaining how the reality star learned she was pregnant.

“One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test,” Woods said.

After Jenner looked at the pregnancy test, “She passed it to me after, like, ‘Surprise.’ She just looked at me weird and I’m like, ‘What?’ And I didn’t know that’s what she was doing so when she passed it to me I was like …” Woods explained, making a shocked face.

Jenner’s assistant Victoria Villarroel also remembered being stunned when Jenner, as Woods said, “gave us a look.”

“I was like, ‘This is a baby!’ ” Jenner’s assistant said.

Later, Woods discussed her BFF becoming a mom at such a young age: “When you’re 20 years old, you’re just figuring out your life. You don’t know what you want. You’re an indecisive teenager and you’re just becoming a young adult, and there was one thing that your mom knew for sure, and that was you.”