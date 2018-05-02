Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Beach Body as She Marks Stormi Turning 3 Months Old with New Baby Photo

Kylie Jenner is bouncing back to her pre-pregnancy body just three months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

The proud mom of one, 20, shared a photo of her beach body on Instagram Tuesday while aboard a yacht with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their daughter.

“MIA,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption. In the photo, Jenner wore a pink one-piece Christian Dior bathing suit while looking over her shoulder with her phone in one hand.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In another photo captioned “birthday behavior,” Jenner flipped off the camera while sitting on the yacht’s deck with her beau.

While the couple rarely features together on her Instagram, the reality shared yet another image of herself and Scott walking along the sand.

Tuesday, marked the three months since the couple welcomed daughter Stormi, and Jenner celebrated with a photo of the little girl lying on her back wearing a pink onesie.

“my pretty girl is 3 months old today ✨,” Jenner wrote.

A source told PEOPLE Jenner and Scott traveled to the tropical archipelago to celebrate the rapper’s 26th birthday on Monday.

Their getaway comes days after Jenner threw Scott a private party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, which was attended by her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, as well as brother-in-law Kanye West.

Jenner recently sat down with big sister Kim to talk about motherhood in an interview for the Evening Standard. The young mom opened up about choosing her daughter’s unique name, saying the choice was serendipitous.

RELATED: Born Kardashian – Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad [Travis Scott] insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” Jenner explained. “And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

And with every baby comes different parenting experiences. For Jenner, the early stages of being a mother have been overall positive.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” she said. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”