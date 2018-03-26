Babies
See All of Kylie Jenner's Hottest Post-Baby Pics
The Kylie Cosmetics creator has been heating up social media since welcoming daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1
Posted on
More
1 of 14
FAIREST OF THEM ALL
One month after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, Jenner posed for Snapchat in a crop top and black string bikini bottoms. Filming herself in a mirror, the new mom flaunted her long locks and already-flat stomach.
2 of 14
HEATING UP
Jenner took a break from her busy parenting schedule to relax in a hot tub with bestie Jordyn Woods. Naturally, the occasion called for an Instagram photo shoot.
3 of 14
BACK IN ACTION
Woods and Jenner snapped a selfie while getting ready for a night out in matching leather looks. "Back at it again," the Kylie Cosmetics creator captioned the bathroom pic.
4 of 14
WHAT A WAIST
The star revealed the waist-training element of her post-baby fitness plan with a sponsored Instagram post in which she modeled a "snap back" product.
5 of 14
6 of 14
NOTHING TO HIDE
Jenner shared another progress video seven weeks after giving birth. The star lifted up her hoodie and zoomed in on her waist to give fans a look at her mom bod.
7 of 14
LIP QUEEN
Jenner wore a sports bra to model Kylie Cosmetics products in a March selfie.
8 of 14
BACK IN BLACK
Kendall and Kylie twinned in cozy all-black looks during a "day off."
9 of 14
SOAK IT UP
Jenner and Woods cuddled up in another hot tub pic.
10 of 14
COOKING SOMETHING UP
Jenner's puffer jacket showed just a hint of tummy as she and Woods posed in a kitchen before heading out.
11 of 14
RED HOT
In her very first post-birth Instagram photo of herself, Jenner gave off "cool mom" vibes behind the wheel of one of her luxury rides.
12 of 14
HEEL TO PAY
The star celebrated Valentine's Day in sexy heeled booties.
13 of 14
IN THE BAG
Jenner gave fans a peek at her stocked purse closet while wearing a short, leg-baring robe and stilettos.
14 of 14
ALL THE LADIES
The Jenners joined sister Kourtney Kardashian and Jordyn Woods for a "little dinner party" in March.
See Also
More
More
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Nervous About Breastfeeding' Her Baby Girl: 'I Hear Crazy Things'
11 Sweet Pics of Michael Bublé's Adorable Family
Every Single Photo of Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Growing Baby Bump