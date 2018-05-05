Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Bikini Body as She Goes Paddleboarding in 'Paradise'

Kylie Jenner continues to show off her vast collection of bathing suits with her fourth and latest post-baby body bikini photo.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, enjoyed some paddleboarding during her Turks and Caicos getaway with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott and their three-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Paradise,” Jenner captioned one of the sunset photos that displayed the profile of her curves.

The mother of one has been soaking up the island sun with Scott and Stormi in celebration of the hitmaker’s 26th birthday. From going makeup-free to enjoying quality time on a yacht and long walks on the beach, Jenner has been documenting many highlights of her trip on social media.

Since welcoming her first child on Feb. 1, the new mom has continued to update fans and followers on her body after giving birth.

The youngest KarJenner sibling previously shared that she still has some post-baby weight to lose after giving birth to Stormi. “I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” she said in a Snapchat video in April that showed someone serving her a tray of oven-fresh rolls.

Also in March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans and followers. Just six weeks after Stormi was born, Jenner started waist training again.

Most recently, on Thursday, an insider told PEOPLE that Stormi‘s arrival has strengthened Jenner and Scott’s bond as a couple.

“Her relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” the insider said about Jenner, who has been dating Scott since April 2017.

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source adds. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

A source previously told PEOPLE in April that Scott has been going the extra mile to be there for the mother of his child.

“He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up,” the source said. “They are a great family. Kylie is very in love with Travis. They are doing well.”