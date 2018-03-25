Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 7 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is slowly ditching the baggy sweatshirts and comfy tracksuits that dominated her pregnancy style in favor of flaunting her post-baby body.

Seven weeks after giving birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, the 20-year-old reality star shared a video to Snapchat Saturday in which her black hoodie is lifted and exposes her stomach. She stands so fans get a sideways view of her body and zooms in on her waist.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has proudly shown off her body’s bounce back. The makeup mogul posted a similar video just one month after giving birth, wearing nothing more than a pulled-up black t-shirt and a pair of black string bikini underwear bottoms.

She also took a dip in a hot tub with BFF Jordyn Woods last week donning a sports bra.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Jenner recently shared that she’s turned to waist training, a tactic she first started wearing back in 2015, to “snap back” after her pregnancy.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” she captioned a photograph of herself wearing the Postpartum Snapback trainer.

When Jenner’s post-baby body isn’t the focus of her social media posts, they’re usually centered around her new bundle of joy. Most recently, the first-time mom shared a series of black and white selfies with little Stormi.

Jenner sports a full face of makeup, a nameplate necklace reading “BABYGIRL” and a variety of facial expressions as she poses alongside the adorable infant, who’s dressed in a simple gray outfit.

“Stormiiiiiiiii” she wrote to accompany the sweet post on Friday.

Before sharing the first photo of her daughter’s face, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied to a few fans on Twitter asking how she was doing — including giving a clue about who Stormi resembles.

“She looks just like me when I was a baby,” wrote Jenner on Feb. 21, adding that she’s “still staring at her all day.”