Kylie Jenner Says She 'Needs to Lose 20 Lbs.' 9 Weeks After Giving Birth to Stormi

While contemplating whether to eat an oven-fresh roll, Kylie Jenner shared she still has some post-baby weight to lose nine weeks after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

“I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, said in a Snapchat video shared on Thursday that showed someone serving her a tray of homemade baked goods.

In March, Jenner, who welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. in a now-deleted tweet during a Q & A session with fans and followers.

Jenner previously has made her love for carbs known. She admitted to craving Eggo waffles as well as donuts and In-N-Out during her pregnancy. She also shared that the first thing she ate after giving birth was the bread from KarJenner family favorite restaurant, Craig’s. “I had it waiting for me,” Kylie tweeted.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been working hard on getting her pre-pregnancy body back. On Wednesday, Jenner rolled up a cropped white sweatshirt and slightly pulled down her track pants to reveal her post-baby stomach.

A week before Thursday’s video, Jenner shared the inspirational throwback photo she’s been referencing. “Summer goals,” she captioned an old bikini picture.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is determined to get back into pre-pregnancy shape after her birth because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” an insider said.“She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” adding that the 20-year-old “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”

In addition to working out, the new mom is back to waist training, which she promoted on social media six weeks after welcoming Stormi.