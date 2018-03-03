Kylie Jenner may be new to motherhood, but she’s got some experienced mothers within her family she can turn to for advice.

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul, 20, “is very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Despite being a mama bear, the source says Jenner has been turning toward her family and has “been very receptive to suggestions” about how to raise her 1-month-old daughter.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” the insider says. “Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”

Adds, “She’s all ears when they’ve tried to provide her with tips and guidance to be the best mom she can be.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty

While Jenner has been keeping busy taking care of her newborn and launching a new collection of Stormi-inspired makeup, another Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE she’s been making an effort to spend time with those she loves.

“Being a mom can be very lonely,” the KUWTK source says. “Kylie is socializing as much as she can with her family and close friends.”

Kylie Jenner with baby daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The TV reality star shared a photo of herself carrying Stormi on Instagram Thursday, writing, “My angel baby is 1 month old today.”

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

Then three days after, on Super Bowl Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube. News of the couple’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

Jenner has shared a few details surrounding little Stormi since her birth, responding to one fan on Twitter in late February that “she’s good” and “looks just like me when I was a baby.”

The new mom admitted she is also still in complete awe of her daughter, telling the fan she is “still staring at her all day.”