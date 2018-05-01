Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have baby girls two weeks apart and are reveling in the shared experience of parenting newborns.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality stars recently had a sit-down all about motherhood for the Evening Standard as Kim, 37, conducted the wide-ranging interview with youngest sibling Kylie, 20.

While each of the KarJenner parents — including Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — have all bestowed their children with meaningful names (i.e. Reign, Dream and True), Kylie told Kim that the choice of Stormi was serendipitous.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad [Travis Scott] insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us,” Kylie explained. “And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

And with every baby comes different parenting experiences. For the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur, the early stages of being a mother has been overall positive.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience,” Kylie said. “Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

Stormi joined the KarJenner family just 17 days after the birth of cousin Chicago West, who is the third child of Kim and Kanye West.

“They hang out all the time. It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like… it’s just crazy to see them grow up together,” Kylie told Kim.

In addition, Khloé’s daughter True is 10 weeks younger than Stormi.

“It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloé]. We would just experience everything together. I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would just like warn her of things that happened,” Kylie said. “The amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. So we would talk, like, on a daily basis about everything.”

Having only given birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, Kylie admitted that returning back to work and her other commitments, unfortunately, means leaving her daughter.

“Even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am,” the mother of one shared. “I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

However, Kylie’s current dedication to growing her empire is ultimately for Stormi.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better,” she said. “So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish.”

And among the many perks of being a mother, one specific job that Kylie does enjoy is diaper duty.

“I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience,” she said.

As Kylie continues to bond with Stormi, her relationship with rapper boyfriend Scott also has strengthened.

The father of one, who turned 26 on Monday, traveled to Turks and Caicos with Kylie and Stormi, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kylie and Travis are doing well,” an insider said recently. “They are a great family. Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up.”

Kylie’s interview with the Evening Standard is out May 3.