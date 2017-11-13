This weekend was a Kardashian-Jenner baby shower bonanza.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West threw a stunning at-home baby shower for her third child with Kanye West, whom she’s expecting via surrogate this winter.

Her pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance — a source tells PEOPLE that Kylie covered up her bump with a jacket — as well as Kendall Jenner, momager Kris Jenner, family friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin and Chrissy Teigen, who brought a homemade cake for the occasion.

The bash was heavily documented on Snapchat, with guests showing off the gorgeous cherry blossom floral arrangements and Kim’s new fragrance collection for KKW Beauty.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Kylie — whom multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Travis Scott — threw her own baby shower at her Hidden Hills home, though she kept it under wraps and completely off of social media.

According to a source, the theme of Kylie’s shower was “pajama party,” similar to the one Kim threw in 2015 when she was expecting her second child, son Saint.

A separate source, who confirms that Kylie’s famous family, including Kim, was in attendance on Sunday, says Kylie had been planning the event for a while and Kim, 37, decided early last week to throw her own shower on the same weekend as her sister.

“It was a last-minute baby shower,” says the second source of Kim’s shower. “Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends.”

“Kim was excited to celebrate,” added the source. “She can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive. They’re still deciding on a name — Kim asked guests to share their favorite names.”

The source says Kim’s surrogate did not attend the shower, which was planned by Mindy Weiss.

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

And while it may be hard to believe that Kylie didn’t document her own shower on Snapchat, it’s no surprise considering the Life of Kylie star has yet to confirm she’s expecting.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie — who hasn’t publicly addressed her pregnancy but has seemingly teased the news on Snapchat — “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” at the moment.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” said the source.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”