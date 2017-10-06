There’s no sign of sibling rivalry among Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The sisters are all currently expecting — Kim will welcome her third child, a daughter, via surrogate, while Khloé and Kylie are both expecting their first child around the same time — and a source tells PEOPLE they’re all prepping for their new additions.

“Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” says the source. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well.”

“Khloé is looking for a home with [boyfriend Tristan Thompson], and she’s thrilled they’ve taken this next step together,” the source adds. “The whole family is being super supportive of each other.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that “there is no jealousy” in the family and “everyone is genuinely happy” about the baby boom.

“Kylie still wants to keep a low profile,” the source tells PEOPLE of Jenner, 20, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Jenner is expecting a daughter with rapper Scott, 25.

Just four days later, PEOPLE learned that Kardashian, 33, and Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, 26, are expecting their first child together.

“Khloé seems great,” a source told PEOPLE following the couple’s first photographed outing since their baby news broke. “She seems very happy and relaxed. She also looks good. She has been in Cleveland for a week and seems to enjoy being low-key.”