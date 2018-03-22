Jordyn Woods Says New Mom Kylie Jenner's Learning as She Goes: 'It Takes a Really Strong Woman'

Kylie Jenner is learning the ropes of new motherhood one day at a time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup guru’s best friend Jordyn Woods spoke to reporters Wednesday at the Boohoo Block Party in Hollywood, raving about how Jenner, 20, is taking to being a mom to 7-week-old daughter Stormi.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods, 20, tells PEOPLE. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she says, adding with a laugh, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Woods says Jenner has taken a “learn as you go” approach to everyday tasks like changing diapers, and that the duo’s friendship hasn’t changed since the Lip Kit mogul became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods reveals. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is “just an angel” according to Woods, who admits, “everything she does is cute” — not to mention, the baby girl’s got a pretty dedicated squad around her.

When asked about Travis Scott being a hands-on father, Woods says, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”