Thinking Pink? All the Clues Kylie Jenner Dropped to Reveal She Was Expecting a Baby Girl

PINK HAIR DON'T CARE

Kylie Jenner — who welcomed her first child, a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, on Feb. 1 — threw hints (some subtle and some not-so-subtle) at her baby's sex on social media ahead of the birth.

"I'm still trying to grow my hair back from this … but I miss it," she wrote on Nov. 10, sharing a throwback photo of the "Rosé" hair she debuted in September, two weeks before her baby news went public.