Thinking Pink? All the Clues Kylie Jenner Dropped to Reveal She Was Expecting a Baby Girl
Kylie Jenner stayed mum on her daughter until she arrived Feb. 1, but the reality star and makeup mogul provided plenty of hints
PINK HAIR DON'T CARE
Kylie Jenner — who welcomed her first child, a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, on Feb. 1 — threw hints (some subtle and some not-so-subtle) at her baby's sex on social media ahead of the birth.
"I'm still trying to grow my hair back from this … but I miss it," she wrote on Nov. 10, sharing a throwback photo of the "Rosé" hair she debuted in September, two weeks before her baby news went public.
DECKING THE HALLS
Also on Nov. 10, the 20-year-old star posted a series of photos that seemed to hint further at her expecting a baby girl - including one snap of a very pink room featuring a pink chair in front of a pink plastic Christmas tree.
NAILING IT
The same day, Jenner posted a photo of her new pink manicure. The snap also featured a variety of cute pink sticker images like flowers, bows, hearts and the words "love" and "no screenshots!!"
"Let's see how long this new shape lasts," the mom-to-be captioned a separate video showing off her nails in detail.
QUEEN OF HEARTS
"Morning 💞," was the simple caption on a Nov. 4 selfie shared to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup mogul's Instagram account, showing off her pink pout decorated with a matching hearts filter.
BLING RING
"Shoot day," Jenner captioned a Nov. 1 Instagram photo, showing off a Barbie-pink manicure and a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring.
The snap led many a KarJenner follower to believe she may be doing a gender-reveal photo shoot.
ADRENALINE BLUSH
Talk about thinking ahead (or, more likely, just a nice coincidence). Jenner already has a sweet ride to match her baby girl - check out the steering wheel on one of her (many) cars.
