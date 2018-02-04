Maternity

Thinking Pink? All the Clues Kylie Jenner Dropped to Reveal She Was Expecting a Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner stayed mum on her daughter until she arrived Feb. 1, but the reality star and makeup mogul provided plenty of hints

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

PINK HAIR DON'T CARE

Kylie Jenner — who welcomed her first child, a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, on Feb. 1 — threw hints (some subtle and some not-so-subtle) at her baby's sex on social media ahead of the birth.

"I'm still trying to grow my hair back from this … but I miss it," she wrote on Nov. 10, sharing a throwback photo of the "Rosé" hair she debuted in September, two weeks before her baby news went public.

2 of 6

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

DECKING THE HALLS

Also on Nov. 10, the 20-year-old star posted a series of photos that seemed to hint further at her expecting a baby girl - including one snap of a very pink room featuring a pink chair in front of a pink plastic Christmas tree.

3 of 6

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

NAILING IT

The same day, Jenner posted a photo of her new pink manicure. The snap also featured a variety of cute pink sticker images like flowers, bows, hearts and the words "love" and "no screenshots!!"

"Let's see how long this new shape lasts," the mom-to-be captioned a separate video showing off her nails in detail.

4 of 6

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

QUEEN OF HEARTS

"Morning 💞," was the simple caption on a Nov. 4 selfie shared to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup mogul's Instagram account, showing off her pink pout decorated with a matching hearts filter.

5 of 6

Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty

BLING RING

"Shoot day," Jenner captioned a Nov. 1 Instagram photo, showing off a Barbie-pink manicure and a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring.

The snap led many a KarJenner follower to believe she may be doing a gender-reveal photo shoot.

6 of 6

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

ADRENALINE BLUSH

Talk about thinking ahead (or, more likely, just a nice coincidence). Jenner already has a sweet ride to match her baby girl - check out the steering wheel on one of her (many) cars.

See Also

More

More