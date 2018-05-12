Kylie Jenner's Former Bodyguard Tim Chung Denies Being Stormi's Father: 'Incredibly Disrespectful'

Despite the rumors, Tim Chung says he’s not the father of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi.

Jenner’s former bodyguard posted his “first and last” comment about the issue on Instagram Saturday, as fans — pointing to a supposed resemblance between Chung and Stormi — questioned whether Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott was really Stormi’s father.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he wrote. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” Chung continued.

Tim Chung and Kylie Jenner Clint Brewer/Splash

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi, her first child with Scott, three months ago on Feb. 1.

Despite keeping her pregnancy private until Stormi’s birth, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing sweet moments with Stormi on social media — from their exotic and extravagant family getaway to Turks & Caicos to their walks around the neighborhood (in a designer stroller).

Jenner only recently returned to the red carpet, making an appearance with Scott at the 2018 Met Gala.

RELATED: From True Thompson to North West: A Complete Guide to the KarJenner Kids’ Debuts

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that Stormi’s birth has strengthened the bond between her parents.

“[Kylie’s] relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” the source said about Jenner, who has been dating Scott since April 2017.

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source added. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”