See the $1,700 Pink Stroller (Complete with Gold Wings!) for Kylie Jenner's New Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner may be the proud owner of a few fancy rides, but her daughter isn’t far behind.

The lucky 4-day-old baby girl will be strolling in style, thanks to a tricked-out pink stroller from CYBEX by Jeremy Scott.

According to the collection’s website, the three-in-one Priam stroller system comes complete with a carry cot, car seat and the upscale stroller that includes a memory-foam mattress in the carry cot.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner’s version is pink, boasting a pattern featuring cherubs, dollar signs, gold wheels and gold wings.

Fans of Mindy Kaling may recognize the stylish stroller as the one she uses for daughter Katherine Swati, 7 weeks. Last month, the actress shared a close-up snap of the sweet baby-sized ride to her Instagram account.

“First walk. Gold rims and wings,” Kaling captioned the outdoor image, thanking the designers.

Kylie Jenner and her newborn daughter Kylie Jenner/Youtube

The stroller fits right in with the pink color scheme Jenner, 20, has favored for her new daughter’s digs and accompanying wardrobe.

“Her nursery and baby items are all super girly and she loves pink for the baby,” an insider told PEOPLE, with a second source adding, “The nursery is pink, pink and pink.”