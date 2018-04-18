Kylie Jenner Shares Impossibly Cute Videos of Baby Stormi Flashing Huge Smiles: 'I Love You!'

Adorable alert!

Proud new mom Kylie Jenner showed off her daughter Stormi in a series of Snapchat videos Wednesday, in which she can be heard talking sweetly to the 10-week-old from behind the camera lens.

Stormi is too precious in a variety of the app’s popular filters, adorned with pink bear ears and flame emojis as her mother coos, “Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!” and gives her a smooch.

“We went outside. What else did we do?” Jenner, 20, says in the final video, which prompts the baby girl to flash a huge smile at her mom.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently attended Coachella with oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, just one day after the birth of their newest niece: Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True. The sisters were accompanied by their boyfriends, Travis Scott and Younes Bendjima.

Jenner showed off her new pink locks on Instagram after landing at Coachella, sharing her long hair with the caption, “I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” from the iconic hit film Mean Girls.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While it’s uncertain whether Jenner has visited Kardashian, 33, since the Thursday birth of her daughter, she was the first sibling to publicly congratulate the fellow new mom.

“Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a Girl!” she wrote on Snapchat alongside a photo of a long, winding road complete with a pink balloons filter.