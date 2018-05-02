Fun in the Sun! Kylie Jenner Poses with 3-Month-Old Daughter Stormi on Their Tropical Vacation

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi are catching some rays!

The mother-daughter duo are making tropical memories in a new photograph Jenner, 20, posted to her Instagram account Wednesday.

Holding 3-month-old Stormi in her arm, the Kylie Cosmetics guru wears an all-white outfit featuring a bikini and two-piece mesh cover-up, while her baby girl sports a white ruffled eyelet ensemble.

Jenner and her boyfriend, Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos in honor of the rapper’s 26th birthday, a source revealed to PEOPLE Tuesday.

The insider told PEOPLE the trio are staying at the Amanyara, a luxury grand beachside resort located on the northwest coast of the island of Providenciales.

Known for suites featuring private pools and other amenities, the Amanyara is situated on a sprawling 18,000-acre nature preserve, over half a mile of which is made up of powdery white-sand beaches.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a sweet seaside image taken by Scott’s photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, showing the couple locked in a loving embrace on the sand. She captioned the post with a single present emoji.

The new mom has been giving her social media followers glimpses into the intimate family getaway over the past couple of days.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a photo of her beach body on Instagram while aboard a yacht with Scott, captioning it simply, “MIA.” In the snap, she wore a pink one-piece Christian Dior bathing suit while looking over her shoulder with her phone in one hand.

Tuesday marked three months since the couple welcomed Stormi, and Jenner celebrated with a photo of her little girl lying on her back wearing a pink onesie, writing, “My pretty girl is 3 months old today ✨.”