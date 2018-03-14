Sleeping Beauty! Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Too Adorable in New Snap Shared by Mom

Baby Stormi is an absolute angel — so who can blame proud mom Kylie Jenner for showing her off?

The 5-week-old stars in a new photo Kylie, 20, shared to her Snapchat account on Wednesday. Dressed in a pink knit onesie complete with a hood, Stormi is sound asleep in the snap, which Kylie presented without comment.

Thursday marks six weeks since the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world, announcing her birth on social media and sharing a lengthy montage of videos from her pregnancy.

Stormi Webster

Little Stormi has been getting plenty of love from not only her parents, but her extended family members as well — including her great-grandma Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton.

“I mean … does it get any better than this?” Kylie captioned a Sunday photo gallery of the twosome enjoying a cuddle session.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner recently opened up to Vogue for its April cover story about how the birth of her new niece has reinforced the bond between the siblings.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explained.

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” she added. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”