Stormi's First Selfie! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Herself and Her 7-Week-Old Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is only 7 weeks old, but she’s already perfected the selfie pout.

The 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul stars alongside her baby girl in a new set of black-and-white photos shared to her Instagram account on Friday.

Jenner sports a full face of makeup, a nameplate necklace reading “BABYGIRL” and a variety of facial expressions as she poses alongside the adorable infant, who’s dressed in a simple gray outfit.

“Stormiiiiiiiii🖤” she wrote to accompany the sweet post.

Since Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, the new mom has been enjoying dressing her up in cute outfits.

“She’s a little doll. And she has the most incredible wardrobe — everything from designer clothes to tons of shoes,” a source recently told PEOPLE of Stormi. “And everyone is really proud of how Kylie is doing.”

Before sharing the first photo of her daughter’s face, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied to a few fans on Twitter asking how she was doing — including giving a clue about who Stormi resembles.

“She looks just like me when I was a baby,” wrote Jenner on Feb. 21, adding that she’s “still staring at her all day.”