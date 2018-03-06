Kylie Jenner's Sound-Asleep 'Angel' Daughter Stormi Stars in Sweet New Photos: 'These Cheeks!'

Kylie Jenner is one proud mom.

On Instagram Stories Tuesday, the 20-year-old reality star shared a new photo and video of her 4-week-old first child with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, sound asleep.

Adding a pink heart emoji and the word “Angel” to the snap, Jenner labeled the serene clip, “These cheeks!”

Jenner has been giving her followers little glimpses of her baby girl here and there, as well as a peek into her sleep space. On Monday, she used Snapchat to share a photo of a large pink heart wall decoration covered in a butterfly print, a white rug and what looked like a candy-filled toy mouse that said “B@BY” on the front.

“I love her room,” Jenner wrote on top of the image.

On Saturday, the new mom shared the first look at her baby girl’s face to Snapchat in an adorable video complete with the social network’s popular fire filter.

Little Stormi looked content in the clip as she sucked on a purple pacifier, wearing a white onesie top that covered her hands and a fur-like hood over her head.

“My pretty girl,” Jenner labeled the video.