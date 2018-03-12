Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Her 'Perfect' Pregnancy and Reveals Which Sister She Told First

Ask Kylie Jenner anything!

Despite staying mum on her pregnancy until after she welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb 1., the 20-year-old reality star answered fans’ questions about becoming a first-time mom in an informal Twitter Q&A on Sunday night.

When Kylie was asked about her least favorite part of being pregnant, she responded that she had a “perfect experience.”

“There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol,” the makeup mogul revealed. “I had such a perfect experience.”

Kylie also talked about her family and friends’ reactions to first hearing the news, sharing that mom Kris Jenner was “sooo supportive.”

Meanwhile, her best friend Jordyn Woods said, “ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby,” according to the new mom.

Kylie had a little trouble remembering which of her sisters she told about her pregnancy first, at first naming Khloé Kardashian before adding “maybe Kourtney [Kardahian]” with an emoji scratching its chin.

Just like big sister Khloé — who is eight months pregnant with her first child, a girl — Kylie incorrectly predicted she and boyfriend Travis Scott would be welcoming a son.

“We thought we were gonna have a boy!” she said on Twitter. “I was soooo surprised!”

But Stormi already has a built-in best friend, Kylie said: sister Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago, who was born via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Kylie also praised Scott’s parenting skills, explaining, “he’s the best” with their child.

Before enjoying “Sundays with Stormi,” Kylie headed out on Saturday for Khloé‘s extravagant baby shower followed by Tristan Thompson‘s birthday party that night at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

The Lip Kit creator documented the evening out, from getting ready with Woods to sharing a picture of matching bling with Thompson. There were also plenty of pictures with her sisters, who have been helping with the new addition.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”