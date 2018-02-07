It’s been almost a week since Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter Stormi, but she’s still basking in that new-mom glow.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup pro, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Thursday, loves being a mom and is “still over the moon” about it.

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” the insider said. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”

Jenner, 20, shared the first mother-daughter photo on Tuesday, showing her child holding her finger with the simple caption, “Stormi” and an angel emoji.

Later she updated the post with Stormi’s last name: Webster, taken from the 25-year-old rapper’s birth name, Jacques Webster. Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

On Sunday, three days after Stormi’s birth, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram and with a video titled “To Our Daughter” — which she shared on YouTube.

News of Jenner and Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote to fans as she revealed her baby news on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”