New Mom Kylie Jenner's 'Biggest Challenge' Is Getting Sleep: 'She's Feeling Deprived'

Kylie Jenner, like many other new moms, is struggling to carve out time for her own rest.

A source close to the family tells PEOPLE the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, hasn’t been able to catch many Zs in her two weeks since giving birth.

“Kylie’s biggest challenge right now is getting sleep,” the insider says. “She’s feeling deprived as any new mom would and is trying to wrap her mind and body around this new routine.”

Though the source says “it’s been difficult,” they insist Jenner “is absolutely loving motherhood and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Jenner has been seen outside her home on two occasions since Stormi’s birth: for a friend’s baby shower on Sunday, and with BFF Jordyn Woods in L.A. Saturday, where they were photographed getting out of a black SUV.

A source previously told PEOPLE Jenner has reconsidered her previous stance about not looking for help with her baby girl outside of family and friends.

“At first, she only [wanted] Kris and her sisters to help with the baby [since she was] worried about new people around the baby,” the source said. “[But] she knows she can’t rely on [mom Kris Jenner] every day and hired some help for the baby. Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life.”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott — who was seen Friday taking in a basketball game at the Toyota Center in Houston after being honored with the key to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas — is not officially living with Jenner, but is co-parenting with her just fine.

“Kylie and Travis are a good team,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding that Scott comes and goes and has his own place but is spending plenty of time sleeping over at Jenner’s with Stormi — an arrangement the new mom is perfectly happy with.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” said the source, stressing Scott is great with the baby when he’s around. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup maven will always have her loved ones to rely on, though. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE, “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family.”

Continued the insider, “Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”