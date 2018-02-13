Kylie Jenner has reconsidered her previous stance about not looking for help with her baby girl outside of family and friends.

“She knows she can’t rely on [mom Kris Jenner] every day and hired some help for the baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of the new mom. “Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life.”

“Kylie is feeling great and likes leaving the house for short outings,” adds the insider of the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Jenner has been seen outside her home on two occasions since Stormi’s birth: for a friend’s baby shower on Sunday, and with BFF Jordyn Woods in L.A. Saturday, where they were photographed getting out of a black SUV.

Her tune seems to have changed, as ahead of Stormi’s birth, a source told PEOPLE Jenner hadn’t hired a nanny to help with her newborn.

“At first, she only wants Kris and her sisters to help with the baby,” the insider explained. “She is worried about new people around the baby.”

Of Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, a source revealed to PEOPLE after Stormi’s arrival, “Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup guru will always have her loved ones to rely on, though. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE, “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family.”

Continued the source, “Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”