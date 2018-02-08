Is This the Real Reason Kylie Jenner Named Her Daughter Stormi?

Fans of Kylie Jenner may have finally figured out the meaning behind her daughter Stormi‘s name.
After revealing her baby girl’s moniker earlier this week, the 20-year-old reality star and Lip Kit mastermind has not expanded on her choice — but others have their theories.
Kylie is notably a fan of butterflies, wearing a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring for a November photo shoot and getting matching ankle butterfly tattoos with boyfriend Travis Scott. One of the 25-year-old rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” also references the insect.
Scott also gave Kylie some butterfly-themed bling for her birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.
Fans all over social media have made the connection between the butterfly effect and Stormi’s name, pointing out chaos theory in the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings can create a storm somewhere far away.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Unveils Her Daughter’s Full Name — Whose Last Name Did Stormi Take?
For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.
Fans were buzzing about a possibility of the new addition‘s name after her birth was announced, noticing how Kris Jenner shared a photo of Kylie’s new seasonal beauty product the day after her daughter was born. The name of the limited-edition product? Posie K.
Individuals were quick to point out “Posie” could be short for Mariposa — a word used often as a name that is Spanish for “butterfly” — while K could point to either a middle initial or be a nod to Kylie’s Kardashian sisters.
FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter’s Name Is Stormi — and Social Media Shares Its Opinions
Kylie announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”
She revealed the baby girl’s name two days later, captioning a photo of her daughter simply, “Stormi Webster” and adding an angel emoji. In the sweet snap, baby Stormi can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.