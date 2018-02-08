Is This the Real Reason Kylie Jenner Named Her Daughter Stormi?

Fans of Kylie Jenner may have finally figured out the meaning behind her daughter Stormi‘s name.

After revealing her baby girl’s moniker earlier this week, the 20-year-old reality star and Lip Kit mastermind has not expanded on her choice — but others have their theories.

Kylie is notably a fan of butterflies, wearing a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring for a November photo shoot and getting matching ankle butterfly tattoos with boyfriend Travis Scott. One of the 25-year-old rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” also references the insect.

Scott also gave Kylie some butterfly-themed bling for her birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.

Fans all over social media have made the connection between the butterfly effect and Stormi’s name, pointing out chaos theory in the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings can create a storm somewhere far away.

Everyone sayin Kylie’s baby gonna be called butterfly cos of all the butterfly tats and decor etc but she’s called Stormi but chaos theory says a butterfly flaps its wings and causes a storm aka the butterfly effect aka the song released by travis Scott 9 months ago BOOM — adeline (@a_rxsnbrg) February 6, 2018

Theory… Kylie named her baby Stormi because of the butterfly effect… the beat of a butterfly’s wings can set off a storm miles away 👶🏼 🦋 #Stormi #KylieJenner — hannah (@Hannah_fenton) February 6, 2018

Stormi is still somewhat related to the butterfly effect : "Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas? "

Kylie prob should have named her Torni for more consistency, but let's not ask for too much. — Yoj (@pasdideesputain) February 7, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s butterfly hints were about the butterfly effect in that a butterfly flapping its wings has the potential to cause a storm elsewhere in the world hence the name stormi I’m out bye x — chloe (@chlobutcher) February 6, 2018

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Fans were buzzing about a possibility of the new addition‘s name after her birth was announced, noticing how Kris Jenner shared a photo of Kylie’s new seasonal beauty product the day after her daughter was born. The name of the limited-edition product? Posie K.

Individuals were quick to point out “Posie” could be short for Mariposa — a word used often as a name that is Spanish for “butterfly” — while K could point to either a middle initial or be a nod to Kylie’s Kardashian sisters.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Kylie announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She revealed the baby girl’s name two days later, captioning a photo of her daughter simply, “Stormi Webster” and adding an angel emoji. In the sweet snap, baby Stormi can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.