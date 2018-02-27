With the Help of 'Nannies and Assistants,' Kylie Jenner Is a 'Really Great Mom': Source

Kylie Jenner is learning it takes a village.
Although the new mom was once reluctant to hire help and initially planned to rely on close friends and family, she is now welcoming the extra sets of hands, a source tells PEOPLE.
“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” the source says of the Lip Kit mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.
Adds the insider, “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”
Jenner, 20, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, recently made their first public appearance together since their daughter’s birth, enjoying a lunch date with friends on Saturday afternoon while showing off her new push present — a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors that starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production.
But in between squeezing in couple time — and Scott doing “his own thing during the day” — the pair are focused on their baby girl.
“Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” says the source of the new parents.
Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pregnant with a baby girl in September, a separate source said the family, including momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, had their reservations about Jenner being a young mom.
But, according to the source, Jenner is ready to take on the challenge.
“She might not make the best choices [in life] at times, but she’s going to be a good mom,” the source tells PEOPLE.