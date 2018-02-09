Baby Blooms! See All the Flowers Kylie Jenner Received in Honor of Daughter Stormi's Birth
Friends and family generously gifted Kylie Jenner a bevy of floral arrangements — some simple, some extravagant — after the Feb. 1 birth of her first child
NAME GAME
Since Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child — daughter Stormi, with Travis Scott — on Feb. 1, hoards of floral gifts have rolled in for the new mom.
Perhaps the most lavish? A huge arrangement in the shape of her baby girl's name, from a gifter named Laura.
FELINE FLORALS
"Cutest arrangement ever!" Jenner, 20, wrote atop a creative set of pink-and-white roses in the shape of Hello Kitty.
ALL ABOUT THE OMBRÉ
Kanye and Kim Kardashian West may have just welcomed their own baby girl Chicago, but they took the time to congratulate Jenner on her arrival as well.
"Thank you Kim & Kanye," the new mom captioned a multi-tiered rose creation featuring a gradient of colors from red to white.
WINGING IT
One of Jenner's favorite icons, the butterfly, was the inspiration behind this multicolored arrangement of roses made to look just like the insect.
"Thank you Ayla & Yris," wrote Jenner, referencing her friend Yris Palmer and the latter's baby girl Ayla.
OLDER SISTER KNOWS BEST
"My beautiful angel welcome to the world," the note read on a pink package of roses from sister Kourtney Kardashian.
"You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you," she continued. "I love you. Auntie Kourtney."
KEEPING MUM
Another letter-inspired gift? These flowers spelling out MOM, which Jenner posted a full-pan video of to Snapchat.
C WHAT I DID THERE
With this C-shaped arrangement, Khloé Kardashian had fans reconsidering their guesses before Stormi's name reveal, jumping from the potential of Mariposa and Butterfly to something that starts with a C.
BFF BLOOMS
More pink-and-white power came from Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, whose sweet gift came with a note that said, "So proud of you. Love you!! Wifey."
GANG'S ALL HERE
No words are needed for the kitchen-filling bunches of flowers in this shot.
TOWERS OF FLOWERS
Like sister Kardashian West before her, the roses have kept coming for Jenner.
One of the most touching? This room full of the flowers, which are presumably from Scott.
"443 from my <3," Jenner wrote. "A few days ago, the time she was born."
THE FUN UNCLE
Uncle Rob Kardashian bucked tradition by bestowing huge silver balloons spelling out "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" on his new niece.
"Robbie," Jenner wrote simply, adding a heart-eyes emoji.
