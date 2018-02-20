The First Photo of Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Inspired a Manicure - and It's a Must-See

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi is only 2 weeks old, but she’s already a beauty influencer.

Taking inspiration from the baby girl’s first photo shared by her mom on social media, Russian nail-art chain Nail Sunny crafted an intricate pink manicure that is as creative as it is interesting.

A clip on Nail Sunny’s Instagram account gives a tutorial of the detailed design, from the pink base color on the nails (which almost match the shade Jenner, 20, sported in the original snap) to the building process behind the tiny hand and finger and, finally, putting it all together for the finished product.

“@kyliejenner‘s and Stormi’s Nails 😍😇,” the company captioned the video.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

And the extravagant manicure isn’t the first design inspired by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul that Nail Sunny has fashioned.

Two days after Khloé Kardashian congratulated Jenner on her daughter’s birth by sharing a snap of the sisters showing off their pregnant bellies, the nail-art experts designed a pink manicure featuring Jenner’s likeness from the photo, in a pink crop top and panties.

Since Stormi’s birth, Jenner has been spotted a couple of times out and about: first on Feb. 10, with BFF Jordyn Woods in Los Angeles, and next at a baby shower for friend Heather Sanders on Feb. 11.

Scott, 25, was recently asked by paparazzi about his newborn daughter, to which the rapper replied, “She’s beautiful” before climbing into a black SUV.