'My Pretty Girl!' Kylie Jenner Shares First Look at 1-Month-Old Daughter Stormi's Face

Stormi Webster has her first selfie!

On Saturday, new mom Kylie Jenner, 20, shared the first shot of her 1-month-old daughter’s face to Snapchat in an adorable video complete with the social network’s popular fire filter.

The tiny tot looked happy as can be in the photo as she sucked on a purple pacifier. She wore a white onesie top that covered her hands and a fur-like hood over her head.

Mom Jenner labelled the video, “My pretty girl.”

Her post came hours after she posted a photo of Stormi’s latest duds: a handful of colorful baby Adidas tracksuits.

Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi, their first child, on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

Like her pregnancy, which she kept a secret from fans until she gave birth, Jenner has been shy about exposing Stormi for the cameras. Although both Jenner and Scott have shared glimpses of Stormi, Jenner only just shared her first full-length photo of her daughter to social media on Thursday — having previously only posted pictures of the newborn’s hand and foot. In that picture, Stormi’s face was covered.

A source previously told PEOPLE the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul, “is very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world.”

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Despite being a mama bear, the source added that Jenner has been turning towards family like sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian — and has “been very receptive to suggestions” about how to raise Stormi.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” the insider said. “Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”

The source continued: “She’s all ears when they’ve tried to provide her with tips and guidance to be the best mom she can be.”

Scott, meanwhile, is excited to be a dad — and celebrated Stormi’s 1-month birthday on Snapchat, Thursday.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of an adorable snap: a close-up of Stormi‘s sweater that read “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, presumably referring to “parental unit.”