New Mom Kylie Jenner's Family Is 'Pitching in and Helping So She Can Do Things Like Shower'

To no surprise, Kylie Jenner‘s family has her back.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup guru gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, one week ago — and a source tells PEOPLE those close to her are helping out so the new mom can get some everyday tasks accomplished.

“She is surrounded by her and [boyfriend Travis Scott‘s] family,” the insider says. “Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”

Continues the source, “All she talks about is her baby girl,” adding that Jenner, 20, is “still over the moon” about her new addition.

The information echoes that of a source who spoke to PEOPLE in late January, saying that Jenner “hasn’t hired a nanny” to help with the baby.

“At first, she only wants [mom Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby,” the insider explained. “She is worried about new people around the baby.”

Added the source, “She hired a company to baby-proof her house. Most of it is already finished.”

Jenner shared the first mother-daughter photo on Tuesday, showing her child holding her finger with the simple caption, “Stormi” and an angel emoji.

Later, she updated the post with Stormi’s last name: Webster, taken from the 25-year-old rapper’s birth name, Jacques Webster. Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

On Sunday, three days after Stormi’s birth, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram and with a video titled “To Our Daughter” — which she shared on YouTube.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

News of Jenner and Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” an insider told PEOPLE of the couple. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re not in rush,” added the source of the duo’s plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”