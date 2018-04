Designer Strollers, a Makeup Line & More: See Kylie Jenner's Most Outrageously Expensive Gifts for Baby Stormi

Stormi may not be old enough to walk yet, but she already owns some of the coolest kicks on the market (plus a few custom pairs!). Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods gifted the baby a pair of Nike high tops before she was even born, noting in the “To Our Daughter” video that “they’re the first ones ever made.” In addition to the sneakers, the video revealed a shoe closet filled with everything from fluffy sandals to boots.