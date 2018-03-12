Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Snuggles with Great-Grandma M.J. in New Photo

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter is receiving four generations of love.

On Sunday, the makeup mogul shared an adorable photo of Stormi, born Feb 1., in the arms of the baby’s great-grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton. Jenner’s first daughter, wrapped in a blanket with a green pacifier in her mouth, looked straight at the camera while Houghton gazed lovingly down at the newborn in the photo.

A second closeup image showed Stormi’s tiny hand wrapped around the thumb of Kris Jenner‘s 84-year-old mother.

“I mean.. does it get any better than this?” Jenner, 20, captioned the Instagram post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

It was a busy weekend for the great-grandmother (several times over), who also attended the baby shower for Khloé Kardashian‘s impending new arrival — another little girl. Both Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian snapped photos of Houghton at the pink-themed Los Angeles party. The 22-year-old model captioned her shot, taken among a sea of balloons on the floor, “Legend.” Kardashian, 38, wrote on her photo, “My heart.”

Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: See All the Too-Cute Pics of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi

A source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner “is very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world,” but has been leaning on her family.

“Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi.”

Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Jenner’s mom praised her parenting skills last week at Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa Grand Opening Party Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California.

“She’s doing really, really great,” the 62-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch told reporters. “The baby is happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home and so excited.”

The makeup mogul finally gave her followers the first full glimpse of her baby girl’s face just earlier this month.

In the adorable Snapchat video, Stormi sucked on a purple pacifier. Jenner applied a filter, however, which created tiny little fire emojis around the newborn’s face.

RELATED: New Mom Kylie Jenner Is ‘Back At It’ in a Crop Top and Lace-Up Pants

“My pretty girl,” the first-time mom labeled the clip.