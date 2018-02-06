Kylie Jenner just gave fans the answer to a long-awaited question: her daughter’s name!
Nearly a week after Jenner, 20, welcomed her newborn daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her baby girl’s name is Stormi. The new mom shared a photo of her holding her daughter’s finger with the simple caption, “Stormi.” She completed the post with an angel emoji.
Big sister Kim Kardashian West and family matriarch Kris Jenner also took to Twitter to share the name announcement.
After Jenner made the reveal, Twitter users were quick to share their opinions about the youngest KarJenner’s moniker.
Some loved the name choice.
Some weren’t the biggest fans.
And others were either confused or remained neutral.
Jenner announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Feb. 4, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”
She added, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”
Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time on Feb. 1.