Kylie Jenner just gave fans the answer to a long-awaited question: her daughter’s name!

Nearly a week after Jenner, 20, welcomed her newborn daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday that her baby girl’s name is Stormi. The new mom shared a photo of her holding her daughter’s finger with the simple caption, “Stormi.” She completed the post with an angel emoji.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Big sister Kim Kardashian West and family matriarch Kris Jenner also took to Twitter to share the name announcement.

⛈ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 6, 2018

Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly 💕 💕💕 💕💕 #Repost @kyliejenner stormi 👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/YnhYsuCH0f — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 6, 2018

After Jenner made the reveal, Twitter users were quick to share their opinions about the youngest KarJenner’s moniker.

Some loved the name choice.

love the name Stormi @KylieJenner ❤ congrats again on your baby girl — Marie (@athena65329189) February 6, 2018

@StormieLynchR5 Kylie Jenner loves your name so much she named her daughter after you! #Stormi — Amber Zion (@AEZ_123) February 6, 2018

@KylieJenner i loveeee the name Stormi, yasssss queen, you slayyyyy!!🎀✨👑🌸 pic.twitter.com/07hiQ7AFuZ — Erin Chapman (@23ErinC) February 6, 2018

love the name stormi @KylieJenner congrats — Kirsty Sargeant (@xride_or_diexx) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi! So freaken cute and Its a NORMAL name! — Cynthia & Bryan (@BryCyn90) February 6, 2018

@KylieJenner named her baby Stormi 😭 that’s so cute!!! — 🤱🏽 (@mir47damichelle) February 6, 2018

@KylieJenner's baby's name is Stormi. The name is @lakeerienorth approved. Glad you went with the suggested weather theme.

Welcome ~ Stormi pic.twitter.com/jy1mZLAWGl — LakeErie (@LakeErieNorth) February 6, 2018

Stormi Scott. I love it @KylieJenner ❤️👶🏼 — Robert Guajardo (@RGuajardo18) February 6, 2018

Some weren’t the biggest fans.

Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi, and I thought Destiny and Crystal were the most stripper names ever — caitlin (@wezzyisback) February 6, 2018

Kardashian/Jenner family gatherings will sound like a weather report when wrangling the kids. Is it Stormi? Naw it's just Reign Over by North Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Qcv3jLy8Cq — Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) February 6, 2018

Why the bejesus has Kylie Jenner named her daughter stormi ??? — Jack Webb (@webbyjackk) February 6, 2018

So, Kylie Jenner has a baby called Stormi. Kim Kardashian has kids called North, Saint and Chicago. Khloe has one on the way. Kourtney must be thinking she's missed a trick with some 'out-there' name — Blair Condie (@bcondie92) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner named her damn kid Stormi. This family really ain’t with normal names eh? — b r i t t a n y (@itsabmillzthing) February 6, 2018

I waited 9 months to find out Kylie Jenner really called her baby Stormi pic.twitter.com/AWNKkFyURA — jags (@jagansss) February 6, 2018

Kardashian/Jenner Weather Forecast: It’s going to be a Stormi day in North West Chicago. @KylieJenner — Kmalle (@Who_Farted_) February 6, 2018

no way kylie jenner spent 9 months away from the public eye preparing for motherhood & the best name she could come up w is "stormi" — Kate Moyer (@kate__moyer) February 6, 2018

And others were either confused or remained neutral.

Is Kylie Jenner’s baby’s named stormi or mariposa I’m so confused honestly.. or is it a nickname — Britt (@brittanybollard) February 6, 2018

So has Kylie Jenner actually called her baby Stormi? Because I don't know how I feel about that.. — Storm Burrows🤸🏼‍♀️ (@StormBurrowsPD) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner named her kid stormi….? — Chandler George (@thatkidchan8) February 6, 2018

@KylieJenner named her baby #Stormi. I once had a Beanie Baby with the same exact name. — Stephanie Hayman (@smariehayman) February 6, 2018

@KylieJenner ‘s hiatus from social media for the passed 9 months was the calm before the “Stormi” — Jay Beauchamps (@JayBeauchamps) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner has named her baby Stormi 😳😳 — Kimm Hood (@iHoodK88) February 6, 2018

Jenner announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Feb. 4, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She added, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Stormi weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time on Feb. 1.