Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl has a name.

On Tuesday, the new mom shared a photo of her holding her daughter’s finger with the simple caption, “Stormi.” She completed the post with an angel emoji.

In the sweet snap, baby Stormi can be seen sound asleep in a pink outfit while clutching her mom’s perfectly pink manicured hand.

Fans were buzzing about a possibility of the new addition‘s name after her birth was announced, noticing how Kris Jenner shared a photo of Kylie’s new seasonal beauty product the day after her daughter was born. The name of the limited-edition product? Posie K.

Individuals were quick to point out “Posie” could be short for Mariposa — a word used often as a name that is Spanish for “butterfly” — while K could point to either a middle initial or be a nod to Kylie’s Kardashian sisters.

Kylie is notably a fan of butterflies, wearing a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring for a November photo shoot and getting matching ankle butterfly tattoos with boyfriend Travis Scott. One of the 25-year-old rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” also references the insect.

Scott also gave Kylie some butterfly-themed bling for her birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.

Kylie announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage on Feb. 4, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She added, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

And hints aside, it’s no surprise Kylie revealed her daughter’s name plainly, and on her own terms. “She has a baby name [picked out],” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the birth, adding, “She is not selling baby pictures.”