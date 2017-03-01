Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up to Niece Dream in Adorable Snap: ‘Sleepy Baby’

Snuggle time!

Dream Kardashian is feeling all the love on social media this week. Just a couple of days after auntie Kim Kardashian West snapped an adorable pic of the littlest Kardashian hanging with dad Rob and grandmother Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Tuesday evening to document her hang-out session with her 4-month-old niece.

“Sleepy baby,” Kylie, 19, captioned the shot.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Rob, 29, and Dream’s mother Blac Chyna, 28, had called it quits, but the former fiancés are doing their best to co-parent their daughter.

“They are both trying to be mature about it,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “[The breakup] was less dramatic this time.”

Both Rob and Chyna have continued to share pictures and videos of their daughter on social media since the split.

Two weeks ago, Chyna took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Dream laying alongside her brother King Cairo, 4, whom Chyna shares with ex Tyga.

“Family,” she captioned the shot.

