Kylie Jenner Is the First Sibling to Congratulate Khloe Kardashian on Birth of Her Daughter

Kylie Jenner congratulated older sister Khloé Kardashian on the birth of her daughter on Thursday using a Snapchat filter.

The 20-year-old beauty mogul shared the snap on Thursday evening, hours after the news broke that Kardashian, 33, had delivered a healthy baby girl in the wake of a cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jenner, a new mom herself to 2-month-old daughter Stormi, shared a photo of a long, winding road with a pink filter and the words, “Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a Girl!” along the border alongside pink balloons.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat, April 12, 2018

RELATED: New Mom Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Already Preparing’ to Move Back to L.A.: Source

Kardashian gave birth on Thursday just days after news broke that Thompson, 27, had been photographed and videotaped with a number of different women during her pregnancy.

Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner was the first member of the famous family to public congratulate the new mom on the arrival of her little one.

The momager and KarJenner matriarch, 62, confirmed the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl on Instagram Thursday. “BLESSED!!” she wrote along with a video of daughter Kendall Jenner repeatedly saying “baby” in a throwback clip from W magazine.

A source told PEOPLE that while Kardashian always intended to raise her daughter in Cleveland while Thompson played for the Cavaliers, the cheating scandal has caused a change of plans.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The source said that the new mom’s assistants are in Ohio and already preparing to fly the reality star and her newborn daughter via private plane back to Los Angeles, where her famous family lives.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Probably Won’t Leave Tristan Thompson, Source Says: ‘She’s a Hopeless Romantic’

Kris flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio to be by her daughter’s side for the birth, and a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that sister Kim Kardashian West was also en route.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”