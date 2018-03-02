New Mom Kylie Jenner 'Absolutely Gets Her Hands Dirty Changing Diapers,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner may be a glam goddess, but that isn’t stopping her from partaking in the nitty-gritty parts of motherhood.

“Kylie is one month into being a mom and still loving it. It’s exhausting, but she loves that she’s a mom and is honestly really enjoying all the responsibility that has come along with it,” a source tells PEOPLE about the new mom, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster last month.

To celebrate her daughter’s 1-month birthday, Jenner, 20, shared two sweet snaps to Instagram on Thursday of herself holding her “angel baby.”

But the image left some fans of the Kylie Lip Kit creator in bewilderment when they pointed out her long, peach-colored nails, which may not be the most practical beauty choice for the new mom.

Twitter user @sweetsavannahle wrote, “How the eff does @KylieJenner wear such long nails with a newborn? I can’t even go long without scratching my own face.” Another fan had some concerns about Kylie’s ability to perform a thorough diaper change with her acrylics.

Despite her freshly-manicured hands, Jenner isn’t refraining from changing dirty diapers.

“She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough,” says the source says.

The source adds: “Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.”

Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Jenner announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram with a YouTube video, titled “To Our Daughter.” News of her pregnancy was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

Although Jenner was once reluctant to hire help and initially planned to rely on close friends and family, she is now welcoming the extra sets of hands, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” the source said. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”