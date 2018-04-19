Jordyn Woods isn’t her only BFF!

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable new photo of 11-week-old daughter Stormi on Instagram Thursday. “My lil bff,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, captioned the mother-daughter picture that showed their legs in color-coordinated white outfits.

Jenner dressed in baggy white sweatpants and multicolored Chanel slides while her child wore a white onesie and a pair of baby-sized Nike Air Force 1 hightop sneakers. And it appears the mother of one has kept her nude acrylic manicure from Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood that features a silver “S” accent design on her pinky nail in honor of her baby girl.

Kylie shared another photo of her and Stormi, writing, “Angel baby.”

The latest photos of Stormi come one day after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared too cute videos of her baby girl.

Stormi was too precious in a variety of the app’s popular filters, adorned with pink bear ears and flame emojis as her mother gushed, “Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!” and gave her a sweet smooch.

“We went outside. What else did we do?” Jenner said in the final video, which prompted Stormi to give a huge smile to her mom.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Also on Wednesday, the Lip Kit entrepreneur had a date night with Travis Scott, her rapper boyfriend and the father of her child.

The couple was spotted sitting courtside at the Toyota Center where the Rockets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 102 – 82 during game 2 of the first-round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Jenner and Scott, 25, — who have been dating since April 2017 — color-coordinated in all black outfits as the new mom also opted for a blunt black bob for the outing.