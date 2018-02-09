Brody Jenner 'Didn't Even Know' Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant with Stormi for the 'Entire' Time

Kylie Jenner only trusted her sisters and closest friends to keep her pregnancy journey private, which meant not telling all her relatives.

The new mom’s half-brother Brody Jenner revealed on Thursday that he was unaware that Kylie was expecting until she publicly revealed the arrival of her first child, daughter Stormi.

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” The Hills alum, 34, told TMZ. “Now I found out and would love to see her.”

Brody also shared that it’s been “a couple years” since he last spent time with his half-sister, whom he shares the same parent Caitlyn Jenner.

“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he said of the KarJenner family. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Brody Jenner; Kylie Jenner Jason Merritt/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

After months of staying out of the public spotlight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, finally addressed her pregnancy and announced her baby girl’s Feb. 1 birth on Sunday in a statement on Twitter and Instagram as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube.

News of Jenner and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the 25-year-old rapper began telling friends in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in. He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out,” the source said.

RELATED GALLERY: From Stormi Webster to North West: A Complete Guide to the KarJenner Kids’ Debuts

Brody and Kylie Jenner in December 2012 Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since then, the Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped doing public appearances and was noticeably absent from Snapchat and Instagram, only occasionally posting to promote her makeup brand.

While Kylie used to document her every move for fans on Snapchat and flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots, she had remained completely under the radar.

Sisters Kourtney, Kim and pregnant Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, kept Kylie’s pregnancy under wraps, dodging questions during TV appearances, specifically on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, which all siblings made appearances on.

WATCH: She’s Due Next! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares New 29-Week Baby Bump Photo

On Monday, Caitlyn celebrated Stormi’s arrival by sharing a photo of her youngest child on Instagram, writing, “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

Brody’s comments about Kylie’s baby and pregnancy comes on the same day pregnant Khloé Kardashian, who is 29 weeks along, revealed that her upcoming baby would not miraculously fix her estrangement from Caitlyn.