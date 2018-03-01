Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Black Underwear 1 Month After Birth of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is one proud mom — who’s also proud to show off her post-baby body.

The makeup mogul and reality star, 20, used Snapchat Thursday to share two mirror selfie videos in just a pair of black string bikini underwear bottoms.

In the first clip, Jenner can be seen from the side, pulling up her black shirt to reveal how her body looks one month after welcoming daughter Stormi.

The second video is taken straight on, with the new mom sitting in front of the mirror and brushing her long dark hair out of the way to get a good shot.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Stormi’s dad Travis Scott used Snapchat Thursday to post his own celebration of Stormi’s first month, sharing an adorable photo of his baby girl wearing a sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” the rapper, 25, captioned the sweet moment, joking of her outfit, “Her favorite unit of course.”

Stormi Webster on Travis Scott's Snapchat Travis Scott/Snapchat

Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner has shared a few details surrounding little Stormi since her birth, responding to one fan on Twitter in late February that “she’s good” and “looks just like me when I was a baby.”

The new mom admitted she is also still in complete awe of her daughter, telling the fan she is “still staring at her all day.”