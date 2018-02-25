Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Stormi's Tiny Foot: 'Mommy's Cute Little Toes'

First a hand, now a foot!

New mom Kylie Jenner shared a video on Snapchat, Sunday, featuring a glimpse of her daughter Stormi. In the post, the 20-year-old reality star stroked the baby’s small foot.

“Mommy’s cute little toes,” she could be heard saying.

Stormi’s social media debut, posted less than a week after her Feb. 1 birth, quickly became the most-liked photo on the app. The sweet snap of the newborn wrapping her tiny hand around her mom’s finger, which now has over 17 million likes, beat out Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement and the birth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter for the top spot.

Still, the star has yet to share a full look at her daughter.

Stormi!!!👶🏼 (Posted 2/25/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:12pm PST

Although Jenner recently knocked Snapchat for their redesign, she also used the app to share a photo of her new Ferrari La Ferrari, a “push present.”

Jenner and Stormi’s father Travis Scott, 25, hopped in the swanky ride, complete with red interiors and butterfly doors, on Saturday afternoon for a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Although the makeup mogul has been mostly staying home with her daughter, she has stepped out on a few occasions, including to a friend’s baby shower and on an outing with BFF Jordyn Woods in L.A. A source previously told PEOPLE the new mom has hired outside assistance to help with Stormi.

“She knows she can’t rely on [mom Kris Jenner] every day and hired some help for the baby,” the source said. “Kris is helping out as much as she can, but she also runs a business and has her own life.”

“Kylie is feeling great and likes leaving the house for short outings,” added the insider.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will always have her close knit family to rely on, though. A source told PEOPLE of Jenner after Stormi’s arrival, “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family.”

Continued the source, “Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”