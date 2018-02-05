12 Baby Names Kylie Jenner Should Definitely Consider for Her Newborn Daughter

ICYMI: Kylie Jenner finally confirmed she was indeed pregnant all those months neck-up selfies ruled her Instagram — and is now officially a mom to a baby girl, born on Feb. 1.

The Kylie Lip Kit creator may have treated fans to an intimate 11-minute video following the sweet announcement — which showed her pregnancy journey, PJ-themed baby shower, and maternity photo shoot with expectant sister Khloé Kardashian, among other tidbits — but we’re still waiting to hear from the youngest KarJenner sibling on the name she and boyfriend Travis Scott have decided to give their little one.

Until then, we have a few suggestions …

1. Mariposa: The appearance of all those butterflies in Kylie’s 11-minute video and mom Kris Jenner’s Posie K ‘gram have us (and the internet) totally convinced Mariposa is Kylie’s baby girl’s given name.

2. Butterfly: Same meaning, different language. Though “Mariposa” might be a more legit option since Kylie previously shared her strong dislike for butterflies.

3. Baby: Simple and to the point. We also wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie was a big Dirty Dancing fan.

4. Posie K: The name of Kylie’s first baby, a Kylie Lip Kit shade that just turned 2 years old, funnily enough.

5. Kalabasas: Throwing it way back to where Kylie and her famous siblings grew up back when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered. Also, the perfect complement to cousin Chicago West’s unique moniker.

6. Kris: Um, why wouldn’t Kylie name her first child after the greatest momager in existence?

7. Lady: Little lady! No real evidence backs this one up, but “Lady Jenner” sounds like something Kylie would be about and possibly name her next beauty venture after.

8. Kourtney: Kylie and older sister Kourtney Kardashian got closer throughout the 20-year-old makeup mogul’s pregnancy, so we wouldn’t be super surprised if “Kourtney” made Kylie’s shortlist. Weird celebrity names are so 2017, right?

9. MJ: A sure-fire way to guarantee Kylie’s baby will grow up to be just as cool as Kylie’s grandma (and Kris Jenner’s mom), MJ.

10. Jordyn: What better way to pay tribute to BFF Jordyn Woods than to name her firstborn after her.

11. King: King + Kylie = King Kylie. Who were we kidding? Kylie was never going to retire that nickname. (No reference to ex Tyga’s son, King Cairo, of course.)

12. Kyle: A sophisticated take on Kylie, who we like to imagine unwinds with a marathon viewing of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. #KyleRichards4Ever