Did Kris Jenner Reveal Kylie's Daughter's Name the Day After She Was Born?

Kris Jenner may have dropped a big clue about the name of her newest grandchild.

On Friday — the day after Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl made her debut in the world — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, 62, shared a photo of her youngest daughter’s new seasonal beauty product.

“So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!! Posie K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary! Feb 5 on KylieCosmetics.com,” she captioned the pink-infused photograph.

At first glance, one may think it’s a sweet coincidence that Kylie, 20, gave birth to a baby girl near Valentine’s Day, and that the pink hues surrounding the holiday coincidentally fit.

But upon closer inspection, there is the possibility of the new addition‘s name. “Posie” could be short for Mariposa — a word used often as a name that is Spanish for “butterfly” — while K could point to either a middle initial or be a nod to Kylie’s Kardashian sisters.

Kylie is notably a fan of butterflies, wearing a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring for a November photo shoot and getting matching ankle butterfly tattoos with boyfriend Travis Scott. One of the 25-year-old rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” also references the insect.

Scott also gave Kylie some butterfly-themed bling for her birthday in August: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly.

Kylie announced her first child’s birth with a social-media post and accompanying video montage Sunday, writing on Instagram, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She added, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

And hints aside, it’s likely that if Kylie reveals her daughter’s name, she will do so on her own terms. “She has a baby name [picked out],” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the birth, adding, “She is not selling baby pictures.”