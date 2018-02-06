Kylie Jenner's Baby Is 'Very Cute with Chubby Cheeks' and the New Mom Is 'Doing Great': Source

Kylie Jenner’s 4-day-old daughter is an adorable Gerber Baby in the making and filling her mom’s heart with happiness.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with Kardashians reality star, who welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, has been spending all her time with her newborn and has been enjoying first-time parenthood.

“The baby is very cute with chubby cheeks,” a source close to Jenner tells PEOPLE. “The baby sleeps a lot and so far Kylie feels everything is going well.”

Three days after the birth of her first child, Jenner, 20, returned to Instagram and YouTube Sunday to finally address her pregnancy and announce her baby girl’s arrival.

“Kylie is at home with the baby, Travis and her family. She is doing great. She is so happy to be a mom,” the source says, adding, “Kris helps her and her sisters are around too.”

PEOPLE first learned Jenner was expecting in September, but the star didn’t reveal any pregnancy details — even going as far as to make sure her baby bump was concealed during any appearances — until Sunday.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” the new mom said in a statement shared on Sunday.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner has yet to share photos or videos of her daughter but did share glimpses of the baby’s nursery in an announcement video, released Sunday, that chronicled her pregnancy and delivery.

Decorated with a pink color scheme, Jenner shared stills of her child’s new digs and accompanying wardrobe.

“Her nursery and baby items are all super girly and she loves pink for the baby,” an insider previously told PEOPLE, with a second source adding, “The nursery is pink, pink and pink.”

In addition, Jenner is the proud new owner of a tricked-out pink stroller from CYBEX by Jeremy Scott.