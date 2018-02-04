Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bump for First Time — and Rubs Bellies with Pregnant Khloé — in Baby Reveal Video

She’s officially here!

After months of staying out of the spotlight, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott on Sunday — and shared a video montage full of never-before-seen images from her pregnancy.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator welcomed her baby girl on Feb. 1. The newborn weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m.

Jenner shared the news with her fans in an Instagram announcement, along with the 11-minute YouTube video of her pregnancy journey.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” Jenner continued.

The video, titled “To Our Daughter,” featured everything from Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods recounting the moment she showed her the positive pregnancy test, to the Kardashian family gathered in the delivery room.

At one point in the clip, Jenner and sister Khloé — who is also expecting —posed with their bare baby bumps rubbing together. Khloé confirmed her pregnancy last December, writing at the time, “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

Throughout the video, Jenner showed off her baby bump, which fans had never previously glimpsed.

In the clip, mom Kris Jenner joined her daughter in front of the ultrasound monitor. Later, friends and family also gathered at the mogul’s pajama-themed baby shower.

“I knew this is what she wanted ever since she turned 15,” friend Anastasia Karanikolaou said of the pregnancy during the shower.

Jenner also documented her pre-baby diet. “It’s just, In N’ Out these days, literally tastes like, it’s the best thing I’ve ever had,” she said after being encouraged to exercise during a doctor visit.

In one scene, Jenner held niece Chicago West, who sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West welcomed in January.

West gave her little sister some motherhood tips, telling her, “I need to school you on what your vagina is about to feel like. Like, for real.”

“I actually don’t want to know,” Jenner replied.

The video ended with scenes from the delivery room.

Jenner also shared audio from the actual birth. “One more and you’re done. Give it all you have and you’ll be out of here,” a medical professional can be heard saying as the screen went black. “You can do this, Kylie,” another person said.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner was “relieved that the moment was finally here.” And even though the delivery room was “a bit chaotic with all the family and friends around,” the source added that the 20-year-old “was overwhelmed in a good way — overwhelmed with the joy, love and support everyone was giving to her and Travis.”