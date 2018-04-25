Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 11-Week Post-Baby Body in Curve-Hugging Dress

Kylie Jenner continues to show off her post-baby body following the birth of her daughter Stormi.

In celebration of her Kourt X Kylie makeup collaboration, which dropped Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, shared new photos and videos of her 11-week post-baby body on social media.

“That look because KOURT X KYLIE just dropped on the site,” Jenner captioned two Instagram photos of her dressed in a curve-hugging, short-sleeved grey dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared footage of her waist while riding in the passenger seat with her assistant Victoria Villarroel.

Since welcoming her first child on Feb. 1 with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, the new mom has continued to update fans and followers on her body after giving birth.

Most recently, on Monday, Jenner posted a mirror selfie video of her stomach area by lifting up her oversized white sweater and revealing her midriff.

The youngest KarJenner sibling previously shared that she still has some post-baby weight to lose after giving birth to Stormi.

“I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” she said in a Snapchat video earlier this month that showed someone serving her a tray of oven-fresh rolls.

In March, Jenner revealed that she gained a total of 40 lbs. during pregnancy in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with fans and followers.

Also that same month, Jenner revealed she started up waist training again just six weeks after welcoming Stormi. She first started wearing waist trainers in 2015 after sister Kim Kardashian West helped start the craze.