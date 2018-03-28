Kyle Richards' Daughter Portia, 10, Did Her Sister Alexia's Makeup for Her 21st Birthday

As a self-proclaimed makeup lover, Kyle Richards realizes it makes sense that her four daughters inherited her interest in beauty products. Her youngest, 10-year-old Portia, even knows how to contour her face.

“She’s actually very good at it,” Richards, 49, told PEOPLE at a Clearasil panel event in New York City Thursday. “At first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is she doing with the makeup?’ But for her it really is like an art form. I love makeup, so I don’t think she had a chance not to.”

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star even started encouraging Portia’s hobby.

“I bought her little things of makeup to play with; I give her all my stuff that I don’t really want anymore,” she says. “She’s just not allowed to go out in public like that.”

Richards and Umansky with (from left) Alexia, Portia, Farrah and Sophia Kyle Richards Instagram

Portia’s work has seen the light of day, though. “My 21-year-old [Alexia Umansky] let her do her makeup for her 21st birthday,” Richards reveals.

Alexia, along with her sisters Farrah Aldjufrie, 29, and Sophia Umansky, 18, play an important role in Portia’s life as well.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards Explains How She Knew Alicia Silverstone Was The Perfect Fit For New TV Land Show Inspired By Her Childhood

“Portia has four moms,” jokes the ER alum, married to real estate CEO Mauricio Umansky. “They really look after her. I called my husband when it was time to wake up Portia for school because I’m here [in New York City] and he said, ‘I just got a text from Sophia saying: Please make sure that Portia eats her breakfast and you pack her snack for school.’ ”

Her daughters’ assistance has been particularly helpful as Richards dives deep into work. Along with RHOBH, she owns two boutiques in New York for her Kyle by Alene Too line and has three other TV projects in the works, including scripted series American Woman.

“When the other kids were little I was a stay at home mom,” she explains. “Now I have a lot of jobs and it really is great to have my daughters being there and helping pick up with school and all that stuff.”

Richards at the Clearasil event in N.Y.C. March 22 Stuart Ramson/Invision for Clearasil/AP

Work, especially the Bravo reality show she’s been on since 2010, serves as an outlet for Richards to experience opportunities she missed out on while raising her oldest daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — when she was a teenager.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I had a baby at 19 and all my friends are in college going to sorority parties. I was married with a baby and nursing,” Richards says. “They’d come visit me and I’d be breastfeeding my baby. So I didn’t do those kinds of things, girls trips. So when we go now I’m like, ‘This is going to be so fun!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.