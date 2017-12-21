Retired NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will soon be needing a “Baby on Board” sticker for his car!

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old NASCAR America analyst, who is the son of racer Richard “The King” Petty and grandson of racer Lee Petty, announced he and his wife Morgan, 32, are expecting a baby.

“Christmas came early for me this year! Morgan and I are expecting our first child together in June! I’m so excited I can hardly sleep!” he captioned a photo of the couple on social media.

Petty is a father to daughter Montgomery Lee Petty, 32, and sons Austin Petty, 35, and Adam Petty, a professional racing driver who died at age 19 in May 2000 after suffering a basilar skull fracture from a crash during his practice run for the Busch 200 race that year.

From left to right: Adam Petty, Richard Petty and Kyle Petty Sporting News via Getty

In December 2013, Petty became a grandfather for the second time when his son Austin welcomed a son. Austin and his wife Sarah honored his late brother Adam by naming their baby boy after him.

Montgomery has a daughter named Sullivan.

I'm married! Yesterday, Morgan & I were surrounded by those we love. I feel blessed, she's my soulmate & best friend pic.twitter.com/NOGntP1zSR — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) December 13, 2015

Kyle and Morgan, the executive director of his Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, married in December 2015.

He was previously married to Pattie Petty, whom he split from in 2012 after 33 years of marriage. Pattie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.