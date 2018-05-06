'Blessed Times Two'! Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child, a Baby Boy: Report

Kristin Davis has an exciting new addition to her brood.

The Sex and the City star adopted her second child, a baby boy, journalist Marc Malkin exclusively announced on Facebook Saturday. (A rep for Davis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“Now she’s blessed times two!” he wrote. “Congrats!”

Davis became a mother through domestic adoption in 2011 when she welcomed daughter Gemma Rose, now 7.

The 53-year-old actress previously discussed how adoption was always an option for her, just as it was for her Sex and the City character Charlotte, but it was still a “terrifying” process.

“They tell you that when [your child] first comes, you should think of it as babysitting in case the birth mom changes her mind,” she explained to Anderson Cooper in 2012. “Every state is different, but in [California] it’s 48 hours. So you’re trying to think that you’re a babysitter but that’s kind of impossible!”

Davis added, “When I first got her I would sleep with her on my chest, because when you adopt you’re very concerned about bonding.”

Kristin Davis Phillip Faraone/Getty

During a 2016 sit-down conversation at The Greene Space in New York, Davis candidly talked about being the parent of a child with a differing race.

“I am white. I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant,” she shared. “But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror.”

The star added, “I always tell her … that her curls are beautiful, your black skin is beautiful. You’re beautiful. You’re powerful. You’re a goddess.”