Kristin Cavallari's Guide for Lauren Conrad and The Hills Parents-to-Be: 'Really Go Off of Your Gut'

Just like the lyrics from The Hills theme song, Kristin Cavallari agrees “the rest is still unwritten” for first-time parents.

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur — who is mom to sons Camden, 4, and Jaxon, 3, and 18-month-old daughter Saylor — has a surplus of parenting advice and she’s passing some of them on to Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Heidi Montag — all of whom are pregnant for the first time.

“I would give everyone the same advice, whether it be The Hills cast or anyone: every baby and every situation is different,” Cavallari, 30, tells PEOPLE.

“Be open to advice, but at the end of the day, only the mom knows what’s best for her children,” she continued, adding, “I would listen but I would really go off of your gut.”

In January, Conrad, 31, announced she’s expecting her first child — a boy — with husband William Tell. A month later, Port, 32, announced her pregnancy, and then in March, Jason Wahler was the latest to join the string of alums of the popular MTV reality series that are expecting children.

In May, Montag, 30, shared news that she and husband Spencer Pratt are expecting a son. And in June, Cavallari and Conrad’s former Laguna Beach costar Talan Torriero announced he’s expecting a baby boy with his wife Danielle.

In addition to being a busy mother of three, Cavallari has been adjusting to her family’s new life in Nashville with husband Jay Cutler.

“It’s been a really easy transition, we’ve been lucky,” she shares. “For the kids to be outside all day long, it’s really nice. They have a ton of fun and there’s really nothing we don’t like about Nashville.”

My view for today's shoot #TrueRoots #TheFam ❤️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Cavallari has conquered the role of super mom, and now she’s expanding her talents into a new business venture. The style star has teamed up with Young Living’s cosmetic line, Savvy Minerals, as a part of the brand’s big reveal for their new makeup products.

“I’m excited to have finally found a safe, clean makeup line that actually works. Makeup has been the last area in my life to completely transition over to the safe side,” Cavallari says.

Years of multitasking parenting and professional life means she’s also perfected what she knows about the five-minute face.

“It’s definitely a quick routine,” Cavallari dishes. “For my everyday look, I would moisturize, a little sheen on my cheeks, mascara, fill in my brows and call it a day. But because I’m so minimal when I have date night or I have something going on I actually enjoy doing my makeup and going all out.”

I use #essentialoils to supplement my healthy lifestyle and have been a fan of @younglivingeo for years. Thrilled to announce the launch of the NEW Savvy Minerals makeup line! From pure and safe bronzer to lip gloss, #yleo has you covered! #sponsored A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

As for what she recommends fans to try with Savvy Minerals by Young Living: “I definitely think neutrals look good on everybody. That’s my go-to. Nude lip, bronzy kind of girl and I’ve never seen bad on anybody.”

Young Living Savvy Mineral’s organic, chemical free, mineral makeup products are available starting June 19.