Sweet Treats! Kristin Cavallari Shares Adorable Snaps of Sons Baking Valentine's Day Cookies

Kristin Cavallari‘s sons are feeling the love — and sugar rush!

The Hills alum and mother of three got creative in the kitchen with her two oldest children on Sunday, whipping up some heart-shaped cookies just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In one video, the brothers — Jaxon Wyatt, 3½, and Camden Jack, 5½ — can be seen decorating the finished treats in the background as their mom taste tests the final product.

“We gotta try ’em obviously, right guys? Make sure they’re good,” says Cavallari after biting into one of the pink-frosted goodies, to which one of her sons replies, “Yeah.”

In another snap, Camden takes the initiative in testing the batter, eating it right off his mom’s KitchenAid stand mixer paddle attachment.

“The best part,” Cavallari, 31, wrote on top of the photo, sharing another snap of the pretty completed product and captioning it, “Making Valentine’s Day cookies with my little valentines 💕.”

Though Cavallari has shared photos of her kids (she and husband Jay Cutler also share daughter Saylor James, 2) to social media and is open to potentially returning to reality TV herself, the youngsters won’t be featured alongside their mother.

“To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms,” she told her former Hills castmates Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag on a January episode of their podcast.

Added the fashion designer, “I would never put my kids on a reality show.”